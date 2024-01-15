AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 145,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,867. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 19.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

