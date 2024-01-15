Axie Infinity Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00018490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $46.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005613 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00293852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,448.50 or 0.99965266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011663 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,552,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.94743204 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $41,795,016.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.