Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon GloboCare

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Avalon GloboCare worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Avalon GloboCare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare ( NASDAQ:ALBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 1,097.27% and a negative net margin of 750.41%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

