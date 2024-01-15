AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
AUDC stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
