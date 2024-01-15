AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AUDC stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 159.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,039 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.