AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 31.2% in December

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

