ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.24. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.