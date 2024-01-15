ASD (ASD) Trading Down 18% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $3.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018492 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00280262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,020.76 or 1.00017077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011566 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004524 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04857315 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,243,521.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

