Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.60.

ATZ stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$49.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.37.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

