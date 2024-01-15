Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.41. 1,378,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

