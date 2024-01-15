Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

ADI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.36. 1,597,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

