Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 427,511 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

