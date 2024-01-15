Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
ABCB opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
