American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Rebel by 149.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AREB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 84,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
