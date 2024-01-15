American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.43. 462,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

