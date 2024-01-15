American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,330 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $55.10. 956,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,767. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

