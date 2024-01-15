American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.56. 39,594,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

