American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

MLM stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $495.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,267. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $500.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

