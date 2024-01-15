American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 596,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,278. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

