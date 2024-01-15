American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.27. 3,546,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

