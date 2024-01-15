American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.18.

AEP stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

