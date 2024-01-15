Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Altimmune Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,200. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

