Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.64. 440,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,456. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

