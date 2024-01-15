Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

