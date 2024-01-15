Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 3.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First American Trust FSB owned 0.35% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 1,113,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

