Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $126.05 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

