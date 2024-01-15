Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7341287 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. Insiders sold 264,768 shares of company stock worth $4,822,016 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

