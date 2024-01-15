AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AirTrip Price Performance

EOVBF stock remained flat at C$12.22 during midday trading on Monday. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.97.

AirTrip Company Profile

Featured Stories

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

