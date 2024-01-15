AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AGRI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 132,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.