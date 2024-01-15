Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

