Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.
In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
