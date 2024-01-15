Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Health Intelligence

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AHI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

