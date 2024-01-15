Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ACHL opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
