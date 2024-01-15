ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $588.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.