Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.43. 462,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

