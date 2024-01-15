Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $4,008,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.5 %

NSRGF traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

