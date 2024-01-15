Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 1,185,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.