Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 525 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,526,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

