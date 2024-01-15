Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,767. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

