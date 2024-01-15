Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 3,184,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,911. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

