Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. 270,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.