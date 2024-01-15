Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 745,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,644. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

