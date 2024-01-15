Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.51. 1,567,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

