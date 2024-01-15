Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,278. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.