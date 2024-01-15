Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 96,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.52. 1,186,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.