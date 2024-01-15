Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.33 on Monday, hitting $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,585,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

