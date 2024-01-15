8,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 340,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,911. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

