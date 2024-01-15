7,991 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

MDT stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

