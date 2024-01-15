7,966 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,021 shares of company stock worth $1,323,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

