7,000 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.26. 2,615,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,367. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

