4,241 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.50. 1,432,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

