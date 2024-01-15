4,050 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 64.73.

ARM stock traded up 0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,133. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 78.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 64.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

